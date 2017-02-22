Detroit Suburb Settles Mosque Lawsuit

From the Associated Press — A Detroit suburb that denied a religious organization’s proposal for a mosque in a residential neighborhood has agreed to settle two federal lawsuits that alleged discrimination. The Sterling Heights City Council voted late Tuesday to accept the

settlements, including one in a lawsuit brought in December by the U.S. attorney’s office. Federal authorities said Wednesday that Sterling Heights will allow construction of the mosque. City officials say the settlement keeps Sterling Heights out of costly litigation. The city’s planning commission voted in 2015 against a special land agreement sought by the American Islamic Community Center. A lawsuit brought by the

community center noted a “hostile” commission and public. Sterling Heights says parking, traffic and issues involving the size of the mosque dome and spires have been addressed in the settlement.