Two Arraigned In Monday Attack On Trooper

Two brothers charged with attacking a Michigan State Police trooper alongside US-31 in Berrien Township this week have been arraigned. 21-year-old Michael Barber and 19-year-old Travis Wise are accused of assaulting the trooper following a motorcycle chase involving Barber on Monday. Two passersby helped the trooper overpower them. Now, the Berrien County Prosecutor’s office says each is charged with assault and strangulation, resisting and obstructing, and attempting to disarm a police officer. Barber is also charged with fleeing and eluding and receiving a stolen vehicle. Barber is from Gobles, while Wise is from Middlebury, Indiana. Barber’s bond has been set at $100,000, while bond for Wise is at $75,000. They’re due back in court next month.

Pictured: Barber