New Scholarship Created In Honor Of Berrien County Teen

A new scholarship program has been created in honor of a Berrien County teen who tragically died after a battle with cancer this month. The Berrien Community Foundation on Tuesday announced the David A. Hicks Scholarship for the Arts, which will be used to help Berrien County high school grads who wish to pursue a career in visual, performing or graphic arts.

David Hicks first fought cancer at the age of 13 when he was diagnosed with a rare form called Ewing’s Sarcoma. At 16, the cancer returned and proved too strong. David passed away at 17. He was the brother of Midwest-Family Broadcasting’s own Zack East, who says David always thought about others first and loved the arts, whether movies, TV, theater, theme parks, or video games.

A Go Fund Me helped start the scholarship, and now you can support it through the Berrien Community Foundation. More information on the scholarship is available at DavidHicksScholarship.com.