Improvements Coming To South Haven Beach

More than $1 million worth of work is coming up at South Haven’s North Beach. This week, the city council approved two contracts for projects that will mean improvements to streets around the beach, mainly Monroe Park Street, as well as beach additions. Department of public works director Bill Hunter.

“There will be new walk improvements, there will be handicapped-accessibility pads to the water’s edge, there will be improvements to the restrooms area, and then a connection to the pier, a walkway itself,” Hunter said.

Hunter tells WSJM News about $300,000 of the work is being covered by a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant, while the city picks up the rest. He says the public will so an all-new beach by the time they’re all done. Work could start next month.