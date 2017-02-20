No Injuries In South Haven Township Fire

No one is hurt following a fire in South Haven Township Monday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services tells our newsroom it was called out to a field fire near 16th Avenue and Blue Star Highway just before 2 p.m. Firefighters got there to find the blaze had spread to a nearby storage building. They were able to put it out, although the building suffered heavy damage. They say a debris fire started by the property owner just got out of control. South Haven Area Emergency Services was assisted at the scene by Covert Township firefighters.