Michigan’s Lowest Gas Prices Are In SW Michigan

If you seek Michigan’s lowest average gas prices, look about you. Triple-A says the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph area has the state’s cheapest fuel at an average of $2.20 to start the week, down nearly 13¢ from a week ago. Statewide, the average is down a nickel at $2.26. Up in Marquette, Upper Peninsula drivers are shelling out the most on average for the sixth straight week at $2.45 a gallon. According to Triple-A, our average price is right in the middle – 25th nationally for the lowest average price, and our 5¢ drop was the second biggest change over the past week. The auto club notes crude oil prices have slipped, despite reports that OPEC members cut 890,000 barrels of oil per day in January and some, like Saudi Arabia, cut production more than was required.