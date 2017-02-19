Lieutenant Governor To Go On Trade Mission To Mexico

From the Associated Press — Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is heading to Mexico for a three-day trade mission aimed at attracting job-creating investments and exploring new sales opportunities for Michigan companies. Calley, members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and about two dozen other business executives will leave Sunday. They will take part in the Automotive Meetings Queretaro supply chain-oriented forum in Queretaro, Mexico. Calley is expected to meet with automotive and aerospace companies and with executives from two Mexican firms that have operations in Michigan. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development. This trip marks the third time officials with the group will travel to Mexico with Michigan firms to participate in the business forum.