Kalamazoo Forum To Focus On Maintaining Inclusion In The Community

A community-wide forum is set for next Wednesday at Western Michigan University on how to keep the city of Kalamazoo welcoming and inclusive. Western senior Corey Force told WKZO Radio there was concern throughout the area following the election of Donald Trump. It escalated after he signed his immigration ban last month.

“This town hall is really important for us to come together, to connect with each other, and to talk about things we can do to keep that welcoming atmosphere,” Force said.

There will be several panelists to talk about the necessity of cultural inclusion, and WMU President Dr. John Dunn will give the opening address. The big event gets underway at 6 p.m. at Sangren Hall.