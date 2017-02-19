Auto Thefts In Michigan Continue Declining

Some good news about auto theft in Michigan. The numbers are dropping. There was a 1.9% decrease in auto theft in 2015 from the year before. The executive director of Help Eliminate Auto Theft, Terri Miller, told Michigan News Network how they’ve been doing it.

“We have organizations like HEAT, which is a citizens hotline to provide information to law enforcement, and we’ve got dedicated law enforcement and prosecutorial teams that concentrate on auto theft crimes, and then we’ve got the auto insurance industry in Michigan providing the funding,” Miller said.

Miller says there were more than 21,000 auto thefts in Michigan in 2015, but that’s down 70% from when they started when there were over 72,000 vehicles stolen in 1986. She says the most auto thefts, 74% of them, occur in Metro Detroit.