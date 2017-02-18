Public Tours Of The Van Buren County Courthouse And Jail Being Offered

Anyone interested in getting an up close and personal look at the Van Buren County Courthouse and Jail will have a chance to do so in the coming months. The court will open the facilities up to the public for tours as it works to get support for a public safety millage proposal. The tours will be held on February 23 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be others in March and April. Below is the tour schedule.

February 23, 2017

• 10:00 a.m.

• 1:30 p.m.

March 30, 2017

• 10:00 a.m.

• 1:30 p.m.

April 27, 2017

• 10:00 a.m.

• 1:30 p.m.

The tours all begin at the front entrance of the courthouse.