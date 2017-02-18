Fire Marshal Urges Everyone To Stay Off The Ice

State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine is urging Michiganders to stay off the ice with unseasonably high temperatures this winter. She says conditions are too dangerous and unpredictable for people and pets to venture onto ice-covered lakes, rivers and ponds, and notes emergency personnel respond to numerous calls regarding adults, children and pets falling through the ice or stranded on floating ice cakes. Secontine tells us nearly 85% of ice emergency 911calls result from individuals trying to save a pet who fell through ice. People also increase risks by using makeshift bridges to cross a crack in the ice to go further out onto a lake or river. The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout Michigan over the weekend.