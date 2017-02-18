Cubs World Series Trophy In St. Joseph Monday

The early bird gets the worm. That’s what you’ll want to be thinking if you plan to go to St. Joseph High School on Monday to see the Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy. The trophy will be on display at the school’s field house from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and organizers of the tour say the first 500 people who show up will be given wristbands to guarantee they see the prize. However, after that, folks will only be let in time permitting. The World Series Trophy has a busy day, being whisked off to Kalamazoo as soon as it’s done in St. Joe. The Cubs will have security on hand to protect the trophy, while the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety will have its own officers on hand to make sure students of the high school aren’t bothered. You can find out more at Cubs.com/TrophyTour.