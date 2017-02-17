Y Country Raises $32,500 For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

$32,500. That’s how much Y Country Radio raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with its annual Country Cares Radiothon this year. The Y Country crew wrapped up the drive Friday night with a brand new record, and the crew thanked all of its partners in hope who contributed money to help. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a facility that treats children with cancer for free. It’s also a premier cancer research facility. Y Country’s radiothon took pace at the Silver Beach Center in St. Joseph all day Thursday and Friday. You can still donate by going to 975YCountry.com, or to StJude.org.