Stolen Property Recovered In Van Buren County

A man and a woman from Bangor are likely to face charges after police say they recovered several stolen items from the two this week. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department tells us deputies searched a property in the 58,000 block of County Road 384 Thursday night after getting a tip. They found a stolen cast iron fire place, a stolen wheel burrow, and a stolen commercial-grade generator. They also found a stolen trailer that had been partially stripped. The victim was brought to the scene and identified some of the items. The sheriff’s department says it’s sent the case on to the prosecutor and the two 30-year-olds will then be charged. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police, as it is still under investigation.