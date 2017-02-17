Former Coloma Cop Charged With Stealing Drugs

A police officer from Kalamazoo is charged with stealing drugs while working for the Coloma Police Department. The Berrien County Prosecutor’s office tells our newsroom 33-year-old King Mitchell was a patrolman for the Coloma PD when he was found to be in possession of a heroin and fentanyl mix, along with codeine tablets. Prosecutors say he took them from the scene of an overdose death he helped investigate on January 10. Later that same day, they say Mitchell took codeine pills from the township’s MedReturn Box. He no longer works for the Coloma Police Department. Mitchell is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and a couple of possession offenses, and could get up to ten years in prison. He was arraigned Friday with bond set at $10,000.