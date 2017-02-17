Ex-Lawrence 8th Grade Basketball Coach Charged

A former junior high school girls basketball coach is in the Van Buren County Jail on a $2-million bond. Twenty-year-old Tyler Norg is accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his players in 2016. Norg was a volunteer coach at Lawrence Junior High School, coaching the 8th grade girls squad starting in 2015. He is facing three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is due back in court April 5th. School district officials stress he was a volunteer and was never a paid employee.