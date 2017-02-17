Bronson and South Haven Health System Celebrate New Partnership

A celebration has been held to mark the teaming up South Haven Health System and Bronson Healthcare. The former South Haven Health System became what is now known as Bronson South Haven on January 1. That’s after the health system’s board decided last year it needed to find a partner for the facility to ensure its long-term viability. South Haven Mayor Robert Burr proclaimed February 8, 2017 as Bronson South Haven Day when leaders of the healthcare institutions got together to make it official. You can read his full proclamation below.

“Whereas, to make it publicly known and to recognize that the South Haven Health System and its predecessors have served the City of South Haven, the City of Bangor, Arlington Township, Bangor Township, Cacso Township, Columbia Township, Covert Township, Geneva Township, and South Haven Township for more than 100 years with compassion and a rich tradition for delivering on their promise of providing quality care to every patient, every time; and

Whereas, Bronson has served southwest Michigan with distinction for more than a century and has been recognized nationally for organizational and clinical excellence; and

Whereas, these two extraordinary healthcare providers have taken the bold and imaginative step to become one, thus creating a regional health system to better serve all patients and families in this region; and

Whereas, South Haven Health System will be known to all as Bronson South Haven;

Now, therefore, I Robert Burr, mayor of the City of South Haven, Michigan do I hereby proclaim, Wednesday, February 8, 2017 as Bronson South Haven Day, and I encourage all in our community to help celebrate this new partnership.”