Secretary Of State Talks Election Fraud Prevention

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has sent Vice President Mike Pence a list of recommendations to strengthen the elections system. She tells Michigan News Network one thing would be to make Social Security information available to clear dead voters from the voter rolls. She done some of that in her own office.

“We’ve taken off 482,427 deceased voters,” Johnson said. “So, over 480,000 people that had died that were on our rolls.”

Johnson also recommends removing those registered in more than one state, sharing information on non-citizens, and creating an election crime database. Pence is expected to head a special commission to investigate election issues.