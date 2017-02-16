Bangor Teacher Resigns After Duct Taping Student

A third Bangor teacher is out of a job this week. The latest to resign is a chemistry teacher who was recorded on video by a student duct taping another student in class. She claims his arm movements were distracting and added it was meant to be a joke. Images were posted online of the incident, and the 16-year-old student felt humiliated by what happened. The student that took the photo also showed it to police, and the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the situation.

She is the third Bangor teacher to resign this week. The first two stepped down after a video surfaced of four teachers and a now-former district secretary engaged in a game of “Marry, Kill, Shag” at Bangor Tavern. The school board accepted the secretary’s resignation Monday night, and still needs to take action on the now three teacher resignations this week. No names of any of the teachers who have resigned have yet been released. As far as the video taken at Bangor Tavern, the school district considers that matter closed after reprimands were given.