Kate Upton Lands Third SI Swimsuit Issue Cover

Make it three times for Kate Upton. The St. Joseph native is once again gracing the cover of the annual “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she’s making the splash with three different covers. She’s previously been on the cover in 2012 and 2013, and she made the announcement Tuesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances. Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.