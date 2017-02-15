Home Sales Expected To Be Strong In 2017

February 15, 2017
Home sales are expected to be strong around the country this year. That’s according to ReMax Vice President Jeannette Schneider, who tells us despite the increased interest rates, many first-time buyers would still be better served to get their own home instead of renting.

“Many times, if you sit down and take a look at what you’re spending on a rent payment, that really goes to pay down somebody else’s asset,” Schneider said. “When you look at it, you’re much better off, if you save a little, to put down a down payment to move into a home that you own and pay down equity in your own place.”

Meanwhile, 2016 ended on a high note in southwest Michigan. The association of realtors tells us the market posted its highest numbers across the board in the year-over-year comparison since 2006. Nationally, the housing market closed out 2016 having had its best year in a decade.