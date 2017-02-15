AAA Study Examines Driving Habits Of Millennials

A new AAA study shows young millennials top the list of worst behaved drivers. Spokeswoman Susan Hiltz tells us, according to the report, 88% of drivers between 19 and 24 are engaging in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel.

“Drivers in that age group are nearly twice as likely as all drivers to report having typed or sending texts,” Hiltz said. “The study also shows they don’t believe ten miles an hour above the speed limit is a problem.”

Hiltz asks all parents to talk to their young drivers about how to avoid distractions behind the wheel. You can find some tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.