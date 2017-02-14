Two Bangor Teachers Resign Over Controversial Video

Two teachers with Bangor Public Schools have resigned over their role in a video showing them having an inappropriate conversation at a bar. On Monday, the Bangor School Board accepted the resignation of a secretary for her role in the video, which has been spreading around the internet. The six teachers and secretary were playing a game in which they had to choose whether they’d rather have sex with, marry, or kill different individuals.

Controversy erupted over the video, with some claiming the teachers were talking about students. The school district’s attorney denies that, telling us they were talking about coworkers. The two teachers who resigned Tuesday are both seen in the video. One of them was formally reprimanded, while the other received a verbal reprimand. The school board still has to accept their resignations.