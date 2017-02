New research from the Consumer Federation of America shows safe drivers who are in accidents caused by others often see an increase in auto insurance rates. Consumer Advocate Doug Heller says State Farm never penalized a customer if the accident was not their fault, though.

“Progressive, on the other hand, raised rates in every state in which this kind of penalty is not illegal,” Heller said.

The CFA called on lawmakers around the country to prohibit such penalties on innocent drivers.