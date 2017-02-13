MI GOP Chair Talks New Priorities

A familiar face has returned to chair the Michigan Republican Party. University of Michigan Regent, businessman and Trump fundraiser Ron Weiser was elected to head the party Saturday. He was voted into the same position in 2009.

“Our focus is going to be completely on Michigan and winning in Michigan,” Weiser said.

Weiser told Michael Patrick Shiels on Michigan’s Big Show this week the party’s goals remain clear next year.

“We want to retain the governorship,” Weiser said. “That’s our highest priority, taking the extra Senate seat back.”

Weiser takes over for Ronna Romney McDaniel, who now heads the party’s national committee.