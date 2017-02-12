Upton Calls On Trump To Protect The Great Lakes

Congressman Fred Upton is calling on President Donald Trump to make protecting the Great Lakes a priority. Upton was joined this week by colleagues on the Congressional Great Lakes Task Force in signing a letter encouraging the new administration to work with the task force. The letter focuses on several initiatives it says will help keep the lakes clean and secure. They include funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, dealing with invasive species like the Asian carp, and improving water infrastructure. Congressman Upton says he appreciates “the new administration’s willingness to engage on these important issues and look forward to working with them to promote, strengthen, and preserve our Great Lakes.”

You can read the full letter online here.