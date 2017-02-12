Battle Creek Mother Speaks Out About Daughter’s Heroin Death

From the Associated Press — The mother of a Battle Creek woman who died from overdosing on heroin has created an obituary for her daughter that discussed drug overdose. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 33-year-old Erin Carey lived at her parents’ home, where she died in September. Her obituary started out describing Carey’s hobbies and life achievements, but turned into talking about her heroin addiction. Erin’s mother, Sherida Carey, talked about her daughter with Michigan State Police Trooper Kristi Angelo on Friday at the Calhoun County chapter of Families

Against Narcotics. Carey said the obituary was written the way it was in hopes that it will raise awareness about the consequences of drug addiction. The Substance Abuse Council says Calhoun County had nearly 150 heroin overdoses and nearly 90 non-heroin opiate overdoses in 2016.