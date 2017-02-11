Tuesday Is Organ Donor Registry Day

Next Tuesday, or Valentine’s Day, has been declared Organ Donor Registry Day by the Michigan Senate. It’s intended to make the day serve as a reminder to everyone of the importance of signing up to be an organ donor. The state Senate notes in the resolution from Senator John Proos that organ and tissue donation from one person can save or enhance the lives of up to 75 people, and according to Donate Life America, more than 120,000 men, women, and children nationwide currently need an organ transplant. You can find out how to sign up to be on the organ donor registry at GiftOfLifeMichigan.org.