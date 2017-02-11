MDOT Puts Weight Restrictions Into Effect

The Michigan Department of Transportation has put weight restriction into effect on several west Michigan highways. Spokesperson Dan Weingarten tells WSJM News the restrictions are placed on large trucks, ensuring they don’t exceed certain weights and cause major damage to the roads because the weather is warmer.

“It’s a dangerous time for the roads, an important time to try to protect them,” Weingarten said. “So, the spring weight restrictions are designed to lessen the beating they take every year at this time.”

Weingarten says roads are especially susceptible to damage in warmer weather following colder weather because of frost underground that starts to melt. He notes MDOT put the weight restrictions in effect a little sooner this year than most.