Active Shooter Awareness Training Coming Up At LMC

Coming soon to Lake Michigan College in South Haven will be training on how to survive an active shooter situation. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department will handle the class, which is being offered to anyone free of charge this month. The department tells us it’s offered active shooter training to businesses and schools for the past five years or so, but this is the first time the course has been open to the public. The class will focus on the Avoid, Deny, and Defend strategy, which teaches awareness of one’s surroundings and how to escape dangerous situations. The class this month at LMC will be on Tuesday, February 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Earlier in the day, they’ll offer something similar to students and staff. If you’re interested, you can just show up to the South Haven campus that day.