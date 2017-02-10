Lake Michigan College Selects New President

We now know who will be the next president of Lake Michigan College. The LMC Board of Trustees voted on Friday to hire Dr. Trevor Kubatzke to replace the retiring Dr. Bob Harrison. Kubatzke is currently the Vice President of Student Services at Milwaukee Area Technical College. He has two decades of experience in higher education, having previously worked at community colleges in Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Administration in Community College Leadership from Walden University, a Master of Science in Education Administration from Missouri State, and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Michael Lindley says Kubatzke “brings a breadth and depth of experience to Lake Michigan College, and he has a sincere passion for student success.” The college will immediately enter into contract negotiations with Kubatzke with a goal of having him start in April. He was one of 92 applicants for the position of LMC president.