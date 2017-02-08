Penalties Could Be Increased For Selling Tobacco To Minors

Michigan lawmakers met Tuesday in Lansing to increase the fine for selling tobacco to minors and the fine for minors trying to purchase tobacco products. The sponsor of the bill is state Senator Steven Beida, from Macomb County.

“The current $50 fine is quite low when considering that the average price fpr a carton of cigarettes in Michigan is $80,” Bieda said. “This bill would increase the penalty for sellers of tobacco to minors to $100 for a first offense.”

Beida says the initial fine was established in 1988 and has never been raised. The amendment will now make its way to the Senate floor for a final vote.