Van Buren County Weather Spotter Training Next Month

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a few good weather spotters. SkyWarn coordinator Paul Reissmann tells WSJM News they train volunteers each year how to spot weather conditions that are about to get serious.

“Different changing weather patterns, how the wind is blowing, if there is several weather, what kind of damage has been done,” Reissmann said.

Anyone can be a weather spotter.

“We’ve had them from kids in grade schools all the way up to seniors,” Reissman said.

There are about 100 Van Buren County weather spotters at any given time, and they’re preparing to train the next batch. A free session is being planned for March 11, and the time to sign up is now. Reissmann says weather spotters are the eyes and ears of emergency personnel in storm situations. You can reach the sheriff’s department at 269-657-7786, or you can call Reismann at 269-621-6138 .