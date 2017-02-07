Permanent Memorial Planned For Kalamazoo Massacre Victims

The six people killed in last February’s shootings in the Kalamazoo area will be honored with a permanent memorial. The idea is still in the planning stages, and fundraising is yet to begin. Last February 20, Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly shot eight people and killed six in three separate shootings while still driving passengers around Kalamazoo in between the incidents. The first shooting injured Tianna Carruthers at an apartment complex northeast of Kalamazoo. In the second incident, Dalton allegedly killed 17-year-old Tyler and 53-year-old Richard Smith of Mattawan at a car dealership, and then gunned down four women in their cars outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Texas Township. That shooting injured then-14-year-old Abbie Kopf of Battle Creek and killed Mary Lou Nye of Baroda, and Mary Jo Nye, Barbara Hawthorne, and Dorothy Brown, all of Battle Creek. Dalton is still awaiting trial on 16 charges.