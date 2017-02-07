Labor Law Expert: Talking Politics At Work Could Lead to Trouble

February 7, 2017
Are political opinions getting loud and emotional where you work? Dan Bretz, a labor law expert at Clark Hill in Detroit, tells Michigan News Network you’d better watch what you say.

“A private employer could say, ‘I don’t want to hear political speech here,’ and could even discipline employees who engage in political discussions in the workplace,” Bretz said.

Bretz says these discussions can cause cross the line and make for a hostile work environment. In such a situation, the employer would be liable.