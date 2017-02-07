Cold Weather Can Damage Your Phone

Cold temperatures may cause some problems for your phone. Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter told Michigan News Network you should take some precautions to keep it from getting damaged.

“In the least, make sure to leave your phone in an inside pocket if you have one,” Van Dinter said. “That way, the body heat is going to keep it relatively warm. You may notice if you take your phone out and it’s very cold, all the sudden, your battery is plummeting dramatically. That’s because the phone is getting so cold.”

VanDinter says you can also buy an insulated phone cover to keep it warm. If you’re planning to be outside or drive through some treacherous weather, bring a portable charger with you, like the Mophie Powerstation.