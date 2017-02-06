Sentencing Held For Mother Of Murdered Infant

The mother of an 8-month-old boy who prosecutors say was murdered last year has been sentenced to 270 days in jail for her role in the case. Autumn Atchley was in Berrien County Court Monday for sentencing in the death of little Carter Donovan. Donovan died as a result of trauma to the head while in the care of an Atchley acquaintance, Brandon Beshires, nearly a year ago. Beshires has been sentenced to life in prison in the case. Prosecutors say Atchley initially lied to hospital staff about what had happened when she brought Donovan there. She was charged with being an accessory after the fact. She’ll also get 30 days credit for time served and two years of probation.