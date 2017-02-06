Gas Prices Up, But Down 30¢ In Past Month

We’re paying a little more at the gas pump than last Monday. Triple-A Michigan says our statewide average is up by 4¢ to $2.24 a gallon. Locally, Benton Harbor and St. Joseph prices average less at $2.20, up nearly a dime from a week ago. The auto club says Traverse City has the state’s lowest average price at $2.19, while Marquette drivers are paying the most at $2.39. This is the fourth straight week that the Upper Peninsula has the state’s highest prices. Triple-A says low demand and a healthy supply of gasoline in the Great Lakes region should pressure prices lower for “a while,” and they also note suppliers are offering steep discounts to clear out product. Despite the uptick in prices this week, Michigan’s prices are down 30¢ per gallon in the last month, which is the steepest drop in the country.

GasBuddy spotters have found regular unleaded for under $2 per gallon at several stations in South Haven. The website says the state’s lowest price is $1.91 in New Buffalo.