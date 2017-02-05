Berrien Treasurer To Hold Tax Payment Plan Meetings

Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski is hoping taxpayers who are behind on their bill will come to a meeting this month where they could work out a payment plan. Witkowski’s taking the show on the road with meetings planned in Niles, Coloma, and Benton Harbor. He tells WSJM News taxpayers who owe 2014 or before taxes are invited.

“We’re going to ask them to pay everything on a monthly basis,” Witkowski said. “We’re going to try to get each year that they’re behind on taxes caught up in seven or eight months, and after that, hopefully they’ll stick with it and move themselves out of that program.”

Witkowski says there around 600 people now in a property payment plan. This month’s meetings will be on a first come, first serve basis. Below is the schedule”

February 4th at the Niles Public Library from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

February 9th at the Coloma Public Library from 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

February 25th at the Benton Harbor Public Library from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM