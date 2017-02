A 19-year-old Bangor man is facing a charge of open murder following a shooting on Friday night. Michigan State Police say a 29-year-old Hartford man was killed. MSP and the Bangor Village Police Department arrested the suspect around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He’s now in the Van Buren County Jail. In addition to open murder, the suspect is charged with felony firearm. Police say they aren’t releasing any additional information at this time.