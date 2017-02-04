Dollar General Adding More Than 400 Jobs In Michigan

The Dollar General is planning a hiring blitz. The discount retailer announced on Friday it’s going to hire about 10,000 new employees in 2017 as it opens 1,000 new stores. In Michigan throughout the year, the Dollar General expects to hire about 420 people. The chain’s 2017 plans reflect a 9% growth in its workforce, which will be the largest single year increase the 78-year-old retailer has ever seen. The company hasn’t yet said where in Michigan it’s adding new stores, but you can apply with them at DollarGeneral.com. The chain has locations in Stevensville, Coloma, Watervliet, Bridgman, Buchanan, Eau Claire, New Buffalo, Hartford, Covert, South Haven, and Niles.