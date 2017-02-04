AAA Reminds Super Bowl Revelers To Be Safe Tomorrow

With the Super Bowl coming up on Sunday, AAA is reminding everyone to be responsible and plan ahead if they’re going to drink. Spokesperson Susan Hiltz tells WSJM News Super Bowl Sunday ranks third on the list of holidays when people are more likely to consume alcohol. She hopes everyone is cautious.

“I’ve met so many folks who have lost loved ones to a drunk driver, and there’s nothing funny or cute or Super Bowl about it at all,” Hiltz said.

Hiltz tells us it’s important for party planner not to put the emphasis for the evening on alcohol. If you’re going to drink, make sure you arrange for a ride, and don’t let anyone else drive drunk. AAA asks everyone to take a pledge not to drink and drive. You can find a link to it right here.