South Haven Police Arrest Parole Absconder

The South Haven Police Department says it was able to catch a man who skipped out on his parole after a brief standoff this week. The department tells WSJM News officers on Thursday spotted Tilano Terry Taylor driving near Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Road. Before they could stop him, Taylor pulled into the Briar Hills apartment complex and went inside. Officers spoke with a passenger in Taylor’s vehicle, and a search turned up marijuana, a loaded handgun, and a box of ammunition. When officers went to speak with Taylor at the apartment, he wouldn’t come out. So, they got a warrant, and Taylor finally surrendered after about two hours. Police say Taylor has a violent history that includes firearm and drug crimes. He’s now in the Van Buren County Jail on a parole hold. Police are also seeking gun and drug charges.