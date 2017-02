A Dowagiac man is facing charges following a meth bust on Tuesday. The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team tells us it raided a home in the 400 block of West High Street in Dowagiac to find the remnants of meth and paraphernalia. A 38-year-old parolee found in the home was arrested on charges of obstructing justice, destruction of evidence, and possession of methamphetamine. He’s now in the Cass County Jail. Anyone with information on drug activity in the area is asked to contact the police.