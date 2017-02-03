Nissan Issues Recall Of 341,000 Altimas

341,000 Nissan Altimas are being recalled because the doors can open when a rear window is lowered. Michigan News Network AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert tells us it has to do with bad wiring.

“The problem has been placed to improperly routed cables in 2015 through 2017 Nissan Altimas,” Gilbert said. “No word of any injuries, but a sudden door opening can be a safety risk. Owners will be notified in the next two months, and dealers will inspect the vehicles and reroute the cables.”

Gilbert says in a separate issue, BMW is recalling 230,000 cars and SUV’s in an expansion of the Takata airbag recall.