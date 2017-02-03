Dowagiac Ice Time Festival Tomorrow

Set for tomorrow is the 21st annual Ice Time Festival in Dowagiac. The event will feature ice artists from all over. Festival Chair Chris Soenen tells WSJM News they’ll compete starting at 3 p.m.

“They’ll have 2 and a half hours to carve the 300 pound blocks of ice into something more intricate, and then those are for cash prizes and they’ll be judged for those prizes,” Soenen said.

The whole day will feature a variety of activities downtown. They’ll include a daddy-daughter dance, a frozen fish tossing competition, and a chili crawl. That’s not to mention all the stores holding special sales. You can find a full schedule for the day at the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce website, or down below.

