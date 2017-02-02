MI Senate Approves Broad Prison Reform Plan

The Michigan Senate has approved a sweeping package of legislation designed to reform the state’s criminal justice system. The effort was led by state Senator John Proos, who told lawmakers they can approve policies that strike at the heart of crime and reduce prison costs.

“We have 100,000 people under supervision in the state of Michigan, 42,000 in our prison system, Proos said. “Today is the opportunity for us to effect change, decrease costs, and do the right and moral thing by fixing some of the underlying problems that exist for those in our communities that have caused havoc and have caused crime.”

Among other things, the legislation includes bills to allow more swift and sure sanctions courts, allow judges to shorten a probation term as a result of good behavior, create tax credits for companies that hire ex-cons, and encourage partnerships with outside volunteers to help prisoners. The 21 bill package now goes to the House. It got overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate.