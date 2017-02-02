Governor Snyder To Address Business Recognition Breakfast

Governor Snyder will deliver the keynote address next week at the Business Recognition Breakfast of Cornerstone Alliance and Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce. He is expected to talk about the benefits of doing business in Michigan during his speech. In a statement, Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland says Michigan has become a top state for attracting and expanding businesses thanks to Snyder, and adds they welcome him to the area “as we celebrate the innovation, growth, and success of Berrien County businesses who produce world-class products and services.

Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce President Chris Heugel adds the organizations are “extremely proud and honored” to welcome in the governor. The event will be at the Mendel Center on the campus of Lake Michigan College next Thursday starting at 8 a.m. Governor Snyder has spoken at the Mendel Center previously, addressing the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan just days before he was reelected in 2014. The deadline to buy tickets for the event is Monday. Several hundred are anticipated to attend.