Upton Praises Gorsuch Nomination To Supreme Court

The selection of Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court by President Trump is being praised by Congressman Fred Upton. He released a statement early this morning saying he’s “vastly impressed” with the credentials of the youngest nominee for the nation’s highest court in a quarter-century. Gorsuch is 49 and worked in the U.S. Department of Justice under former President George W. Bush before being appointed as a federal judge. He has been compared to the man he would succeed on the bench, the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Upton called on the Senate to unanimously confirm Gorsuch as they previously did for a federal judgeship.