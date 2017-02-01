Teens Arrested For Allegedly Stealing SUV In Dowagiac

Two teenagers are facing charges for allegedly stealing an SUV in Dowagiac. Police were called to the 600 block of North Front Street around 7 last night after a man went inside a business and left his 2010 Jeep Wrangler running outside. The SUV was spotted by Pokagon Band Tribal Police a short time later, and pulled it over. The owner of the truck got it back, while a 17-year-old Mishawaka girl and an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man were arrested. The girl was also found to have a loaded and concealed handgun, and will face charges for that along with possession of a stolen vehicle. No names have yet been released.